Manipur CM Thanks IAF On Deployment Of Two Mi-17V5 Helicopters To Fight Shirui Hills Fire

After Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh sought help from the Central government regarding the fire at the Shirui peak situated in Manipur's Ukhrul district. The Indian Air Force informed that it is in the process of deploying two Mi-17V5 helicopters after the state government's request to douse the fire that has ravaged the Shirui Hills.

PRO Shillong, Ministry of Defence took to Twitter and informed regarding the deployment of two Mi-17V5 helicopters, equipped with Bambi Bucket.

CM Biren Singh thanked the Air force for timely support.

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Ukhrul's Shirui Hill

A massive forest fire has broken out at the Shirui peak situated in Manipur's Ukhrul district, after which Manipur CM sought to douse the fire. He called the incident unfortunate and questioned over Twitter, "Why are we selfish and destructive?" He informed that he has sought all possible help from the government. The Chief Secretary of Manipur has also written a letter to the Centre in this regard.

Very unfortunate to see the fire spreading at Shirui Peak, Ukhrul District, Manipur. Spoken to Addl. Secretary, @HMOIndia GoI, to extend all possible help from @NDRFHQ to douse the fire. An official letter has also been sent from the CS, GoM. Why are we so selfish & destructive? pic.twitter.com/0Nruw0fxzi — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) March 28, 2021

Shirui Hill

The Shirui Kashung Peak is 2835 m from sea level. Most of the major rivers originate from the crevices and slopes of this Shirui Peak. Shirui is 18 km from Ukhrul Town and 97 km from Imphal. It is the home of the world-famous Shirui (Siroy) Lily (Lilium Mackliniae). Every year in May and June thousands of Scientists and Tourists from all over the world visit the place to see the precious flower which blossoms at the hill-top.

Wildfire breaks out at Dzukou Valley

Last year in December, a similar incident took place when a massive forest fire has broken out at the Dzukou valley which is situated on the border of Manipur and Nagaland. The valley is a popular tourist spot and is famous for its bio-diversity, which has been impacted due to the fire breakout. Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh tweeted about the incident.

The wildfire at Dzuko valley is very alarming now and this needs immediate attention before it spreads towards Mt. Iso. The Fire service, Forest official and volunteers are reaching the site. Also requesting the NDRF to assist us to contain the situation. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/a7BJdwfPU1 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) December 31, 2020

