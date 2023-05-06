Manipur: Fresh Violence In Churachandpur; IndiGo To Operate Special Flights From Imphal

The death toll in the Manipur carnage increased to 54, according to officials. Of the 54 dead, 16 bodies were kept in the morgue of the Churachandpur district hospital while 15 bodies were in Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal East district, officials said, adding that the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences at Lamphel in Imphal West district reported 23 dead.

IndiGo to operate additional flights in Manipur

On Saturday, low-cost carrier IndiGo issued a statement saying that the airline will operate two special additional flights from Imphal to Kolkata on May 6 amid the tension in Manipur. "In view of the prevailing situation in Manipur, IndiGo will operate two special additional flights from Imphal to Kolkata on May 6, 2023, adding more capacity for travellers flying out from the state," it stated.

DGP lauds forces' prompt action

Manipur Director General of Police P Doungel lauded security forces' prompt response in the wake of the violence that erupted in the state earlier this week. Notably, security forces including Indian Army and Assam Rifles were requisitioned by the state government to help restore law and order in the state following the violence between the tribal communities.

"Because of the security forces, the situation has improved and we have received strict orders that must not spare those who contribute to violence and strict action must be taken against them," DGP Doungel told ANI.

"Various kinds of forces have been deployed in Manipur including RAF, BSF, CRPF etc. To manage all the forces former Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) chief Kuldeep Singh has been appointed as the security advisor. While the State government appointed Additional Director-General of Police (Intelligence), Ashutosh Sinha as the overall operational commander to control the situation in Manipur," he said.

Total 13,000 civilians rescued: Army

The Army and Assam Rifles issued a joint statement saying that more than 100 columns are working tirelessly towards restoring law and order in Manipur at the earliest. Nearly 10,000 soldiers from the Army & AR have been deployed in the state.

"In the past approximately 48 hours, Army, Assam Rifles & Air Force along with civil administration have worked tirelessly to restore law and order and bring back normalcy in Manipur. Proactive rescue operations, the conduct of flag marches, area domination, and interaction with locals/ influencers to reassure them of their personal safety were some of the major activities that were & are being undertaken. As of date, more than 100 columns are working tirelessly towards restoring law & order in Manipur at the earliest. Indian Army remains committed to restoring law & order & appeals for peace & urges all communities to shun the path of violence," the statement read.

The statement further mentioned that around 13,000 civilians have been rescued and are provided with temporary accommodation in ad-hoc boarding facilities created for the purpose of company Operating Bases and Military Garrisons.

"Prompt response by Security Forces led to rescuing of civilians of all communities from various minority pockets of areas affected by violence. As a result, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Moreh and Kakching are now under firm control with no major violence reported since yesterday night," the PRO said.

More than 1,100 people from Manipur enter Assam

Following the violence in Manipur, more than 1,100 people from Manipur’s Jiribam district and surrounding areas have crossed the inter-state border to enter Assam’s Cachar district, officials said on Saturday.

Silchar MP Rajdeep Roy said the Centre is keeping a close eye on this issue and Assam Government is standing by Manipur in this situation. He said that migrants will be safe in Assam till the situation becomes normal in Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies)