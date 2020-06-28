Manipur: Lockdown Extended In State Till July 15; Inter-district Bus Service To Commence

In an important development on Sunday, June 28, Manipur CM N Biren Singh announced that the lockdown would be extended in the state until July 15. He mentioned that the state government had decided to start the inter-district bus service by observing Standard Operating Procedure. However, no other public transport would be allowed during this period. Stating that there is no community transmission in the state, he said that almost all COVID-19 patients are returnees except 7 frontline workers who were in direct contact with the novel coronavirus cases. Currently, there are 1092 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Manipur out of which 432 patients have been discharged while no fatalities have been reported.

We have decided to extend the lockdown in Manipur for another 15 days from 1st-15th July: State Chief Minister N Biren Singh pic.twitter.com/g17Gt63uZi — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2020

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: HM Rules Out Community Transmission In Delhi; Tally At 5,08,953

COVID-19 testing capacity in state increases

According to Singh, the COVID-19 testing capacity in the state has increased to nearly 2600 tests per day by getting TRUENAT machines and engaging more personnel. He observed that over 50,000 samples have been tested until now out of which almost all test results have been declared. Adding that the TRUENAT machine can give about 20-35 results per day, the Manipur CM noted that it can supplement PCR tests for urgent cases. At present, there are 150 beds in JNIMS, 100 beds in RIMS, 350 beds in COVID Care Center Meitram, 100 beds in Ukhrul in addition to isolation wards, and COVID-19 beds in each district hospital. Singh informed the reporters that work was going on to add another 750 beds in various facilities.

Read: Manipur CM To Meet BJP Central Leadership Soon For Redistribution Of Cabinet Portfolios

COVID-19 crisis in India

At present, there are 5,28,859 COVID-19 cases in India out of which 3,09,713 patients have been discharged while 16,095 fatalities have been reported. The gap between recoveries and active cases has crossed 1,00,000. With 13,882 COVID-19 patients being cured in the last 24 hours, India's recovery rate surged to 58.56%. There are 2,03,051 active cases under medical supervision now. The number of COVID-19 diagnostic labs in the country has increased to 1036- 749 in the government sector and 287 private labs. More than 2 lakh samples are being tested daily. The total number of samples tested soared to 82,27,802 after 2,31,095 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Read: No COVID-19 Death In Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim So Far: Health Ministry

Read: Ram Madhav Confident Of BJP Completing Full Five-year Term In Manipur, Says Govt Stable