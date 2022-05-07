Manipur: Public Comes Out In Support Of CM Biren Singh Govt's 'War On Drugs' Push

In a big success in the Manipur Government’s ‘War on Drugs’ initiative, the Poumai Naga tribe of the state has declared a ‘drug free zone’ against poppy plantation in the Poumai area of the Senapati district. As per reports, a delegation of the tribe led by Karong AC MLA J Kumo Sha, Poumai Naga Union president D Dailord Pao, Poumai Naga Women’s Union president P Delilah Pao and other CSO leaders met Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, following which, they submitted a resolution declaring Poumai areas as ‘drug free’ zones. It is pertinent to mention that that the Poumai tribe is the second largest Naga tribe in Manipur.

“Henceforth, the House unanimously declared the Poumai Naga Union and its jurisdiction drug free zone on this day, the 28th April, 2022,” the resolution stated.

Sharing this good news, the Manipur CM tweeted:

In a historic move, the Poumai community, the second largest Naga community have come out with a resolution to announce the Poumai inhabited areas as Drug/Poppy Free region in support of CM’s War on Drugs campaign. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wc7OVOeNfV — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) May 7, 2022

In a following tweet, he added, "In a press conference today the Poumai Naga Union have pledged to curb poppy plantation & drug trafficking in the Poumai inhabited area as support to the War on Drugs campaign. It gives me immense joy that the civil societies are actively participating in our drive against drugs."

General public of Manipur coming out in support of ‘War on Drugs’

Even while speaking to the media, CM Biren Singh expressed his appreciation for the Naga tribe and said, “The government alone cannot do anything without the support of the masses." As per reports, the CM also informed that nearly 70% people of hills have come out strongly supporting the movement to eradicate drugs and called upon those involved in illegal drug business, encouraging poppy plantation, drug peddling to young students, etc. in the Valley, to cease operation.

On May 5, CM Biren Singh had said that some insurgent groups of his state are involved in poppy cultivation.

"In some parts of the state, some suspension of operation groups, underground groups are there and they are involved in poppy cultivation and they are slightly increasing poppy plantation," CM Singh stated.

Speaking to ANI, the Manipur Chief Minister said that insurgency problems in Manipur and other parts of the North-Eastern region are now improving and 75% of insurgency problems have been reduced, but some groups are still involved in illegal activities.

Image: Twitter