Manipur Violence: Pregnant Woman Rescued By Assam Rifles Delivers Baby In Army Camp

Amid the violence in Manipur, where people are in distress in many districts and are being evacuated by the security forces, a positive incident occurred when a pregnant woman rescued by the Assam rifle personnel delivered a healthy baby in a camp under the supervision of doctors, informed the Ministry of Defence.

“Esther Hontah, a 38-year-old woman delivered a healthy baby at the Mantripukhri camp, Imphal by Assam Rifles doctors. Early the lady was evacuated by Assam Rifles in Manipur during the ongoing violence,” said PRO, Kohima & Imphal, Ministry of Defence. The situation is limping back to normalcy in the state as curfew was lifted in some areas of the state.

13,000 people rescued from Manipur

According to a joint statement given by the Army and Assam Rifles, 13,000 people were evacuated from various districts of Assam amid violence that erupted the state on May 3. The security forces informed as many as 100 columns are working round the clock towards restoring law and order in Manipur at the earliest. Nearly 10,000 soldiers from the Army & AR have been deployed in the state.

Proactive rescue operations, the conduct of flag marches, area domination, and interaction with locals/ influencers to reassure them of their personal safety were some of the major activities that were & are being undertaken. As of date, more than 100 columns are working tirelessly towards restoring law & order in Manipur at the earliest. Indian Army remains committed to restoring law & order & appeals for peace & urges all communities to shun the path of violence," the statement read.

People stepped out of their houses in Churchandpur district for the first time since the ethnic violence flared up in the state resulting in the killing of about 37 people. No incidents of violence were reported as the curfew was withdrawn partially on Sunday in the district from 7-10 am. Churchandpur was one of the most affected areas by the violence between two communities.

