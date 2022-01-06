Manipuri Sainik School Renamed After Gen Bipin Rawat In Homage To India's First CDS

To honour the sacrifice of CDS General Bipin Rawat, the Sainik School of Manipuri has been renamed after him. It is learned that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath provided instructions concerning the renaming of the school.

Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter to share the information and wrote, "Paying homage to the immortal son of Mother Bharati, the country's first CDS General Bipin Rawat, the Sainik School located in Mainpuri district has been named 'General Bipin Rawat Sainik School'."

माँ भारती के अमर सपूत, देश के प्रथम CDS जनरल बिपिन रावत जी को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करते हुए जनपद मैनपुरी स्थित सैनिक स्कूल का नाम 'जनरल बिपिन रावत सैनिक स्कूल' किया गया है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 6, 2022

IAF Chopper crash

In a tragic event, a Mi5V17 chopper carrying General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 12 more flying from the Sulur Air Force Base to Wellington crashed. While 11 were declared dead at the site of the crash, three including General Bipin Rawat were rushed to the hospital, where he and another person succumbed to the injuries. Group Captain Varun Singh, the only survivor, who was being treated for severe burns, also passed away at Command Hospital in Bengaluru.

The others killed in the crash were General Rawat's wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh, Wing Commander PS Chauhan, Squadron Leader K Singh, JWO Das, Junior Warrant Officer Pradeep A, Havildar Satpal, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik Sai Teja.