Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said Sunday said that the government is committed to the return and rehabilitation of the Kashmiri Pandit community in the Valley to restore the rich social fabric of the land. Speaking in this month's episode of Awaam ki Awaaz' radio programme, the LG talked about the recently launched portal for the Kashmiri Pandits with an online facility whereby aggrieved families can submit their applications to get justice with respect to their immovable properties. The radio programme airs on all local & primary channels of All India Radio (AIR) in the union territory and is broadcast on the DD Kashir channel.

J&K Lieutenant Governor on Kashmiri Pandits' return

"To undo the injustice of decades, we are committed to bring back all the families who were forced to leave in despair, and restore the culture of glorious brotherhood in the valley," LG Manoj Sinha added.

He also spoke on the need for the rehabilitation of the displaced communities from the Valley.

Centre's new portal for reclamation of property in J&K

The Centre on September 7, Tuesday launched a portal for Kashmiri pandits who wished to reclaim the property that they were forced to leave behind or sell during their exodus in the 1990s. Reacting to the decision, Kashmiri pandit activists Sushil Pandit and Ashoke Pandit had also spoken to Republic TV to weigh in on the move. At that time, Sushil Pandit had said that while the decision was appreciated, there was a need to closely analyse the situation on the ground before the restoration of properties began. "About 10 years later after our expulsion, a law was brought about the property and government intervention was ensured that if a Kashmiri pandit was to sell his property, he has to prove that it was not in distress," added Sushil Pandit.

J&K LG's order on full implementation of immovable property act for Kashmiri Pandits

On August 14, LG Manoj Sinha had announced strict actions against those violating the J&K Migrant Immovable Property Act 1997. The J&K administration had informed that it would take timely action against any violation of the Act, including respect to religious properties, besides ensuring eviction, custody and restoration of such properties. The step was taken to stop the possible encroachment of immovable assets of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley.