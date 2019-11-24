Manoj Tiwari Won't Comment On Hardeep Puri Upholding Him As BJP's Delhi CM-face

Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday refused to comment on Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's statement about vouching for him as the Chief Ministerial candidate from Delhi for Assembly elections next year. He, however, assured that he is committed to making a government in the union territory."It is our commitment that we will make a BJP government in Delhi. We will eliminate all false machinery demeaning the Chief Minister's office in Delhi. We will give clear water," Tiwari told reporters.

Read: WATCH: Manoj Tiwari congratulates Devendra Fadnavis on becoming CM

Hardeep Singh Vouches for Tiwari

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday batted for Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari as the Chief Ministerial candidate of the party in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections scheduled early next year. "We are going to contest the Assembly elections under the leadership of Manoj Tiwari Ji and we will rest only after making him the Chief Minister," said Puri addressing a public meeting in the national capital. In his address on Sunday Hardeep Singh Puri also attacked sitting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the contaminated nature of water being supplied to certain parts of Delhi. "Kejriwal Ji says that Delhi's water is not that bad. If that is the case, then drink a litre of that water, you'll know whether it's bad or not," challenged Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Read: CONFIRMED | 'Won't rest till Manoj Tiwari is Delhi's CM': Hardeep Puri puts rumours to bed

Manish Sisodia congratulates Tiwari

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday "congratulated" state BJP chief Manoj Tiwari after Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri publically endorsed Tiwari to be the party's CM face. Sisodia retweeted a news agency's tweet of Puri's address with the post, "I congratulate Manoj Tiwari Ji on being made the BJP's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming assembly elections." Puri was quoted as saying, "We are going to fight Assembly elections under the leadership of Manoj Tiwari Ji and we will rest only after making him the Chief Minister." Now, whether Sisodia's greetings meant good faith or was satirical in nature, perhaps he can answer best.

(With Agency Inputs)

Read: Manish Sisodia's congratulatory post for BJP's Delhi CM-face Manoj Tiwari in good faith?

Read: Manoj Tiwari slams Kejriwal in open letter on water quality in national capital