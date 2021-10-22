Mansukh Mandaviya Avers PM Modi's Message On 100 Crore Vaccine Feat Shows India's Strength

Last Updated:

Mansukh Mandaviya said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation portrayed the nation’s strength and solidarity through these tough times.

Written By
Aayush Anandan
Mansukh Mandaviya

Image: Twitter/ Mansukh Mandaviya


Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation portrayed the nation’s strength and solidarity. He further said that India’s achievements are being discussed all around the globe. He tweeted in Hindi, “PM @NarendraModi Ji's message to the nation on the completion of 100 crore vaccinations in the country shows the strength of India and the solidarity of the people of India. The way India has achieved this achievement by facing the toughest challenges, it is being discussed all over the world today.”

He added, “Heartfelt thanks to PM Modi ji, who took care of the country ahead in the hour of disaster and also gave the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam to the world while ensuring the safety of all. I am fortunate that I got the opportunity to serve the country under his leadership.”

As the nation crossed 1 billion vaccine doses and completed the incredible feat on Thursday, Mansukh Mandaviya released a song and short film to mark the special occasion. The Union Health Minister also held the launch of the theme song and film at the Red Fort, New Delhi. Earlier on Thursday, he visited the COVID War Room in Delhi to distribute sweets among the staff while interacting with them and later visited the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital along with PM Modi.

Health Minister launches song and short film 

Union Health Minister posted the video of the song through a tweet, which was sung by Kailash Kher. While making a note of the 100-crore vaccination status that the country had begun back in January, the Union Health Minister said that the song helped people through the journey of the entire process of vaccination and due to those efforts, the country was able to make this achievement a possibility today. The song has been sung by artist Kailash Kher and talks of the new history that India had created. In another tweet, the Health Minister said, “Neither do we stop somewhere nor do we stop somewhere No one is an enemy, we don't bow down the enemy's weapons are thousand We are ready with 100% armour I believe in India Everyone's cooperation, everyone's effort. There is a new history writing India's vaccination."

Image: Twitter/ Mansukh Mandaviya

First Published:
