Mansukh Mandaviya Meets WHO Chief & OECD Officials, Discusses Global Health Issues

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare on Monday, held an informal meeting with WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Mansukh Mandaviya

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare on Monday, September 6, held an informal meeting with WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. He also met Global Health Advisor Nick Tomlinson and Director for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs, OECD Stefano Scarpetta, on the second day of the G20 Health Ministers meeting. The dialogue between the leaders pertained to matters of global health importance.

Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya shared pictures of his meeting with the WHO Chief and other officials. He said the meeting was in addition to India’s interventions in the 2nd and 3rd sessions of ministerial discussion.

Union Health Minister meets WHO Chief 

Sharing the details of the meeting, the Union Health Minister tweeted, "Had an informal meeting with @DrTedros, Director-General @WHO, Mr Nick Tomlinson, Global Health Advisor, @OECD and Mr Stefano Scarpetta, Director for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs, OECD on the 2nd day of the G20 Health Ministers' meeting." He mentioned that the leaders discussed matters of global importance. "Our dialogue pertained to matters of global health importance. This was in addition to India’s interventions in the 2nd and 3rd sessions of ministerial discussion". 

Earlier, Mansukh Mandaviya attended the G-20 Health Ministers Meeting 2021 on the topic "People, Planet, and Prosperity". The G-20 Health Ministers meeting was hosted by the Italian Presidency on Sunday. Mandaviya presented India's response to monitoring the Global Health Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a full assessment of its ramifications in implementing Sustainable Development Goals, the minister informed in a tweet.

On 5 September, Mandaviya also met with his Brazilian counterpart Marcelo Queiroga to discuss ways to boost Indo-Brazil healthcare cooperation. The two leaders discussed about introduction of Nano-Urea for better results. Furthermore, Mandaviya "offered India's full support to aid Brazil's fight against TB". Mandaviya, is on a four-day visit to Rome for the G20 health ministers meeting also met his counterparts of UK and Italy on Sunday.  

Inputs from PTI

