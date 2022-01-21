Mansukh Mandaviya To Hold Panel Discussion With FSSAI On Prohibition Of Betel Nuts

Discussion on the ill effects and further a complete ban on human consumption of betel nuts, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has informed that the matter will be examined and with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in the 24th meeting of the Scientific Panel on Fruits and Vegetables and their Products scheduled to be held on September 27, 2021.

The Minister's response came in view of a previous letter written by MP Nishikant Dubey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year. In response to MP Nishikant Dubey's letter seeking prohibition on the use of betel nuts for human consumption, it specified that a scientific panel will be examining and discussing the matter, and further based on that, it will be addressed accordingly.

"ICAR-Central Plantation Crops Research Institute and Directorate of Arecanut and Spices Development has been requested by a letter dated 14.10.2021 to furnish the required information regarding ill effects of betel nut consumption in pan masala", the letter read.

"Based on the data information to be received from above-set institutes the scientific on fruits, vegetables, and their products including dry fruits and nuts will examine and address the matter", it added.

BJP MP seeks prohibition on the use of betel nuts for human consumption

Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on July 10, 2021, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging for prohibiting the use of betel nuts for human consumption claiming that it causes deadly diseases like cancer. He also listed the side effects of betel nuts on human consumption and said that it aggravates systemic adverse effects on the human body like cancer, cardiovascular-related problems, side effects on endocrine and reproductive systems, blood, respiratory, and if pregnant women consume betel nuts, then there can be birth abnormalities in the foetus.

"From my personal experience as MP of Jharkhand, I have witnessed people getting severely ill with deadly diseases such as cancer as a result of this consumption of betel nut, which is an essential ingredient of pan masala. I urge Prime Minister Modi ji to prohibit the use of betel nut for human consumption", he wrote.

Image: ANI/Shutterstock