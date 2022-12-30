'Manufacturing Ops Of Company Linked To Cough Syrup Deaths Halted': Health Min Mandaviya

All manufacturing operations at Marion Biotech's Noida unit have been put on a halt from Thursday, December 29 night as further investigation is underway into the alleged contamination of cough syrup Dok1 Max. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday, said, “Following an inspection by Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's team in view of reports of contamination in cough syrup Dok1 Max, all manufacturing activities of Marion Biotech at Noida unit have been stopped yesterday night, while further investigation is ongoing."

Mandaviya also issued a statement on the Uzbekistan deaths, allegedly linked to the cough syrup. The Health Minister said that a joint inspection of the Noida facility of Marion Biotech is being carried out by Uttar Pradesh’s Drug Control and CDSCO team. He added that further action is underway and that samples of cough syrup are being taken from the manufacturing premises and sent to Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory, Chandigarh for testing.

MEA addresses cough syrup deaths in Uzbekistan

During a press conference on December 29, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) addressed the deaths of over a dozen children in Uzbekistan who allegedly consumed the cough syrup 'Dok1 Max' manufactured by Marion Biotech. According to Uzbek authorities, there were 18 deaths in Uzbekistan over the course of two months.

"We also understand that the Uzbek authorities are investigating this case including whether there is a possible link between the cough syrups allegedly manufactured in India," said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Marion Biotech Pharma's legal head on the deaths

Earlier, Marion Biotech Pharma Company halted the production of the cough syrup and promised to take action in accordance with the findings of the investigation, according to the company's legal head, Hazan Raza, on Thursday. His comments came after the Uzbekistan Health Ministry claimed that 18 children died of acute respiratory disease after taking Marion Biotech's cough syrup 'Doc-1 Max'.