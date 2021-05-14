'Mask Mandatory For Children Above 2 Years Outside Home': Odisha Govt Amid COVID Crisis

As the country battles with the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Odisha government on Thursday asked parents to ensure that kids above two years wear face masks before stepping out of their homes. The state governments instructions come ahead of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics's recommendation.

'Children should wear Mask': Odisha govt

The Health and Family Welfare department said in its letter to the Women and Child Development department that children, adolescents, and pregnant and lactating women may be given suitable advisory for properly wearing face masks while going out of their homes. People belonging to any age group including children having any symptom of COVID-19 must go for testing and isolate, the letter read.

New COVID symptoms

In addition to this, the letter also stated that earlier, the noted symptoms of COVID were cold, cough, fever, loss of smell or taste. Some new indicator of the disease has been found and they are diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach pain etc. If such symptoms are observed among children, pregnant and lactating women and adolescents, they may be considered as suspected COVID-19 cases, it said. The health and family welfare department also said that handwashing with soap and water must be done for at least 40 seconds instead of 20 seconds. At all levels in all age groups, unnecessary touching of the face, nose and eyes must be discouraged.

Odisha CM Directs Officials To Monitor Private Hospitals

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has instructed officials to keep close tab on private hospitals that treat COVID-19 patients and their charges to see if they are adhering to the prices set by the state government amid rising cases. He stated that the state government's efficient disaster response model is focused on community engagement.

"Keep a close watch on private hospitals treating COVID patients. They must charge within the ceiling fixed by the State government. In case of any lapses, strict action should be taken against the hospital management, said Patnaik

COVID Cases in Odisha

As per the Ministry of Health & Welfare, Odisha on Friday reported 1,965 new COVID cases with 8,665 recoveries and 19 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 91,701 with 4,82,345 total recoveries and 2,251 deaths.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI/ANI/TWITTER)