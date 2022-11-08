'Mass Conversion' In Rajasthan's Jaipur; 400 Families Allegedly Forced To Leave Hinduism

In a shocking update, an alleged 'mass conversion' took place in Rajasthan's Jaipur as around 400 families have been allegedly converted. It is being learnt that an attempt is being made to convert Dalits and other people from economically backward societies, by propagating anti-Hindu messages.

Hate messages against Hindu Gods and Goddesses are being allegedly propagated. A person, who is allegedly a preacher of Christianity is accused of conversion. No police action has been initiated yet. Republic Media Network's investigation team has investigated the whole issue.

A resident of Vatika village, Amit, who helped in exposing the alleged conversion, told Republic, "On 28th October, a big event was held where in the name of Bhajan Sandhya, a large number of people were gathered and attempts were being made to convert them into Christianity. We agitated against the man. Till today, he is absconding and the police could not catch hold of him. Around 500-600 families from our village were trapped. He used to tell women not to wear sindoor, bindi, or bangles. He would ask people not to worship certain deities. He would encourage people to have non-vegetarian food during pujas."

Another villager said that the alleged accused converter told the villagers to abandon their own religion and become Christians as there is only one God. "That is when I realised this man is forcing people to convert. A lot of consider him as a Tantrik." the villager added.

A man along with a female member of his family said, "People here are now changing their religion. This man is doing it. He came to us on Diwali and asked not to do any Puja."

Gehlot denies conversion in Rajasthan

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "We have not received any such major input of incidents. Rest such conversion is normally happening in other states as well."

On the other hand, BJP has hit out at the Gehlot-led Congress government in the state. BJP MP Satish Poonia said, "It's not the first incident when a conversion case came to the fore. Various conversion has taken place in Congress tenure. Such incidents occur only in Congress tenure. The state govt has not taken any step on this. It's unfortunate."