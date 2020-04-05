Exclusive: Massive blow to Pak backed ISKP; Republic accesses exclusive images

In a major security operation, the chief of Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP) Mawlawi Abdullah aka Aslam Farooqui and 19 other top terrorists were arrested by Afghan security forces. This massive security operation has literally wiped out the Pakistan-sponsored ISKP leadership.

Republic TV has learnt that along with Farooqui, ISKP operatives Masoudullah from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zahid Sigin aka Khan Mohammad of ISIS red force unit commander, Salman from Karachi, Ali Mohammad from Islamabad were arrested. Salman is responsible for ISIS media links with ISIS India.

Farooqui was arrested for the dastardly attack in Kabul which resulted in the killing of 27 Sikh worshippers at Shor Bazaar Gurudwara on March 25. Republic TV has accessed exclusive pictures of the arrested terrorists.

'Massive Breakthrough'

Farooqui is a Pakistan national and has had links with Pakistan-based terror networks like Lashkar-e-Tayebba (LeT) and Haqqani. In fact, Farooqui whose original name is Abdullah Urakzai was a former LeT operative who hails from the tribal area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He was also associated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban group. He replaced Abu Omar Khorasani as ISKP chief in 2019. Security analysts say that this is massive breakthrough which would also help Indian investigative agencies like the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which has registered a case in the Kabul gurudwara attack.

In yet another embarrassment for Pakistan, Republic TV has learnt Farooqui has confessed links of ISKP with Pakistan’s Inter Service Intelligence. Farooqui made is this admission during his interrogation by the Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS).

Farooqui’s confessions will soon be shared by Afghanistan authorities to other concerned countries. A top source within the security apparatus in India has confirmed that India will try and get its hands on Farooqui’s confessions as this could help uncovering several terrorist links with India.

NIA has registered a case under the provisions of section 6(8) of the NIA Act. According to NIA’s preliminary investigation, one Muhsin from Trikkaripur, Kasargod, Kerala and others who had joined ISKP, are suspected to have been involved in the terrorist attack.

This is the first case of its kind which NIA has registered as the recent amendments in the NIA Act have empowered NIA to investigate terror cases that are committed at any place outside India against the Indian citizens. According to sources, Farooqui recruited and used Kasaragod resident Muhsin Tikaripur to carry out the attack in Kabul.

