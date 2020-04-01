The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

NIA Initiates First Overseas Investigation; To Probe Kabul Gurudwara Terror Attack

Law & Order

The NIA registered a case to probe the March 25 Kabul terror attack. This is the NIA's first investigation in a terror attack that took place on foreign soil.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
NIA

On Wednesday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered its first-ever case pertaining to a terror attack that happened outside India. The NIA has announced a probe into the March 25 terrorist attack on a Gurudwara in Kabul, Afghanistan. Sections 120B and 125 along with Sections 16, 18, 20 and 38 of UAPA under the provisions of the NIA Act have been invoked.

The preliminary investigation indicates the involvement of an individual named Muhsin hailing from Kasargod in Kerala and others who are a part of the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP). Three Indians- S Tian Singh, S Dewan Singh & S Shankar Singh were among those killed in the brutal attack. The National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Act, 2019 empowers the Centre to direct the NIA to file a case even if the offence has taken place outside India. 

Read: Kabul Gurudwara Attack: Majinder Sirsa Thanks PM For Bringing Back Victims' Mortal Remains

Read: Medical Opinion Against Moving Injured Now: EAM Jaishankar Condemns Kabul Gurudwara Attack

The terror attack on Kabul Gurudwara

In one of the deadliest attacks against the Sikh community in Afghanistan, heavily armed terrorists including a suicide bomber stormed into a prominent Gurudwara killing 25 people and injuring at least 8 others. Many worshippers were held hostage for several hours even as the security forces initiated the rescue operation. One of the deceased included a small child.

Immediately, the terror organization ISKP claimed responsibility for the attack. Strongly condemning the incident, the Ministry of External Affairs observed that such a cowardly attack reflected the “diabolical mindset” of the perpetrators and their backers. On Monday, the mortal remains of the three deceased Indians were brought back to India by a special flight.  

Read: UN Security Council Condemns 'heinous' Terror Attack On Sikh Gurudwara In Afghanistan

Read: 'Find The Perpetrators': Punjab CM Amarinder To Afghan Prez After Gurudwara Terror Attack

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
FIRST COVID-19 CASE IN DHARAVI
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
MP CM SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN ON ATTENDEES
Arvind
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ANNOUNCES EX GRATIA
Delhi police
DELHI POLICE WARN AGAINST FAKE NEWS
Mumbai
NIZAMUDDIN CONGREGATION ATTENDEES
Wimbledon
WIMBLEDON 2020 CANCELLED