NIA Initiates First Overseas Investigation; To Probe Kabul Gurudwara Terror Attack

On Wednesday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered its first-ever case pertaining to a terror attack that happened outside India. The NIA has announced a probe into the March 25 terrorist attack on a Gurudwara in Kabul, Afghanistan. Sections 120B and 125 along with Sections 16, 18, 20 and 38 of UAPA under the provisions of the NIA Act have been invoked.

The preliminary investigation indicates the involvement of an individual named Muhsin hailing from Kasargod in Kerala and others who are a part of the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP). Three Indians- S Tian Singh, S Dewan Singh & S Shankar Singh were among those killed in the brutal attack. The National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Act, 2019 empowers the Centre to direct the NIA to file a case even if the offence has taken place outside India.

The terror attack on Kabul Gurudwara

In one of the deadliest attacks against the Sikh community in Afghanistan, heavily armed terrorists including a suicide bomber stormed into a prominent Gurudwara killing 25 people and injuring at least 8 others. Many worshippers were held hostage for several hours even as the security forces initiated the rescue operation. One of the deceased included a small child.

Immediately, the terror organization ISKP claimed responsibility for the attack. Strongly condemning the incident, the Ministry of External Affairs observed that such a cowardly attack reflected the “diabolical mindset” of the perpetrators and their backers. On Monday, the mortal remains of the three deceased Indians were brought back to India by a special flight.

