BJP's Malviya On Karnataka By-polls: Massive Lead For Party Revalidates Mandate Of People

As the Karnataka by-polls results unfold, the Bharatiya Janata Party seems to be leading in the elections. Taking to Twitter, BJP IT chief Amit Malviya on Monday expressed confidence in the party, saying that the results have set a clear message to opposition parties not to subvert the mandate of the people. He said the fact that BJP is leading in Karnataka upholds people's mandate given to the ruling party.

Massive lead for the BJP in Karnataka by-polls. Only revalidates the overwhelming mandate people of Karnataka had initially given to the BJP (single largest party) during the assembly elections.



Clear message to Congress, JDS, Shiv Sena and NCP : don’t subvert people’s mandate. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 9, 2019

Congress Accepts Defeat

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa looks set to retain power in the state as early trends in the counting of votes for December 5 by-polls are giving his party, an edge. As per the latest EC trends, BJP leading in 12 seats, Congress is leading in 2 seats and an Independent is leading in 1 seat. Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar amid the counting of votes addressed the media and accepted the party's defeat in the by-elections.

BJP needs at least seven seats to claim a majority

Bypolls were held on Thursday for 15 of 17 assembly seats left vacant by MLAs who resigned in July, causing the collapse of the Congress-Janata Dal Secular (JDS) coalition and the BJP's takeover. The BJP has to win at least seven seats to claim a majority in the assembly, which will have 222 members after the bypolls. Two seats are still vacant. The BJP currently has 105 MLAs and the support of one independent candidate, while the Congress has 66 and the JDS 34.

The counting of votes for the by-elections on 15 assembly seats in Karnataka that went to polls on December 5 is underway at 11 centres in the state on Monday. The election results will have a bearing on the future of the four-month-old BJP government, led by BS Yediyurappa, in Karnataka. The counting began at 8 am, poll officials said.