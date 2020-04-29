MASSIVE: MHA Allows Inter-state Movement Of Stranded Migrants, Students Across The Country

In a big development on Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs has permitted the inter-state movement of stranded persons in the country. This move will help migrant workers, students, pilgrims, tourists who have been stranded in different parts of India to return to their home state. While buses will be used for the transportation of the persons, they will be allowed to proceed only after being medically screened. Furthermore, they will again be tested for COVID-19 at their destination and kept in home quarantine or sent to an institutional quarantine facility as per the assessment.

GoI issues order to State/UTs to facilitate Inter-State mvmt of stranded people inc. #MigrantLabourers, in the country.

All persons to be medically screened at source & destination; & kept in home/institutional quarantine on arrival, as per @MoHFW_INDIA guidelines.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/4zfztwB2NA — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 29, 2020