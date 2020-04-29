MASSIVE: MHA Allows Inter-state Movement Of Stranded Migrants, Students Across The Country

In a big development, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has permitted the inter-state movement of stranded persons such as migrant workers in India.

In a big development on Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs has permitted the inter-state movement of stranded persons in the country. This move will help migrant workers, students, pilgrims, tourists who have been stranded in different parts of India to return to their home state. While buses will be used for the transportation of the persons, they will be allowed to proceed only after being medically screened. Furthermore, they will again be tested for COVID-19 at their destination and kept in home quarantine or sent to an institutional quarantine facility as per the assessment.

 

