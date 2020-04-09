MASSIVE: Odisha Becomes India's First State To Extend Coronavirus Lockdown, Till April 30

Odisha on Thursday has become the first state in the country to extend the lockdown in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. "During the ongoing lockdown period amid COVID-19 crisis, your discipline and sacrifice have provided us with the strength to fight Coronavirus," CM Naveen Patnaik said to the people of Odisha according to a local channel. The lockdown has been extended till April 30.

The Odisha government has also decided to close all schools and other educational institutions till June 17. CM Patnaik has also suggested the Centre to shut all rail and air services till April 30 to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is a developing story, further updates are awaited.