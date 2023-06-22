Massive Protest In Chamba Over Manohar Lal Murder

Panic gripped Himachal's Chamba on Thursday as a large number of people came out on roads protesting against the murder of Manohar Lal on Thursday. Several Hindu organisations joined the locals in the protests demanding action against the family of accused. Meanwhile, the protesters have also given a call for bandh in Chamba to protest against the gruesome murder the 25-year-old youth.

Slogans raised demanding justice in Manohar Lal's murder case

Kamal Gautam, a Hindu leader who was leading the protest, said that it was a brutal murder and a direct attack on the Hindu community in Himachal Pradesh which is not tolerable. He added, "It was not a normal murder. So we demand the probe in this entire incident from the central agencies, including NIA or any other agency to cover the conspiracy behind the killing of Manohar Lal."

Hindu organisations seek probe by cnetral agencies

Meanwhile, Hindu organisations have given the memorandum to the deputy commissioner with the demand for investigation from the Central agencies. The protest has also been staged outside the deputy commissioner’s office in Samba with the demand for justice against the Manohar Lal murder case.

Deputy commissioner of Samba Apoorva Devgn said that he has received the memorandum from the protesters and further said that it will be sent to the Governor of Himachal Pradesh. He added that the protesters were demanding proof from the central agencies and that the demand will be forwarded to the Himachal Pradesh governor to take the call.