Maturity Level Of Some Social Media Users Not Up To Mark, Says Karnataka High Court

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday observed that the maturity level of some internet users is not up to the mark and they may believe in anything they come across.

The court made the observation while hearing a petition by US-based microblogging site, Twitter against the Union Government's orders issued to take down certain accounts, tweets and links on its platform, in national and public interest.

Justice Krishna S Dixit said, "Maturity level of a section of society is not up to the mark. A section of people believe whatever comes."

Senior advocate Ashok Haranahalli, arguing on behalf of Twitter submitted that providing a notice to those whose accounts are taken down was a procedural requirement but this was not being done.

Communicating reasons is advisable so that persons whose right is affected can raise an appeal, he argued.

"Merely because it is against our interest should we block a foreign handle?" the senior counsel asked and cited the example of the farmers protests in Delhi and said "some tweets may be defamatory but should accounts be blocked?"

He concluded his arguments today by submitting that citizens need to find out what is correct information. Not everyone depends on newspapers. Many people use social media for the purpose. Therefore, to block the flow of information is wrong, he contended.

The hearing of the case was adjourned to November 16 after Additional Solicitor General M B Nargund sought time to make his submissions.

Earlier, the HC refused to entertain an intervenor application. The intervention was on behalf of an account holder in Twitter whose account was blocked.

"If your submission is accepted then there could be lakhs of persons whose accounts are blocked. If they are permitted, the court will be full," the Court said and warned of imposing heavy costs.

The application was then allowed to be withdrawn.