Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth Thanks India For Donating 100,000 COVID-19 Vaccines

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth expressed his gratitude towards the government of India for providing COVID-19 vaccines to the country.

On Wednesday, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth expressed his gratitude towards the government of India for providing COVID-19 vaccines to the country. The Indian Embassy in Mauritius shared a clip in which Mauritius PM thanked India for its generous donation.

"I would like to place on record our deepest gratitude to the government of India for the generous donation of 100,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and also for its acceptance to supply to Mauritius a further 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine and 200,000 doses of COVAXIN," he said. 

The Indian embassy in Mauritius tweeted the video of PM Jugnauth and thanked him for appreciating the Indian government.

Mauritius Receives 'Made In India' COVID-19 Vaccines

On Friday, India handed over to Mauritius a commercial supply of 200,000 doses of Covaxin vaccines under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative, in a unified attempt to free the world of coronavirus. High Commission of India in Mauritius informed that 2,00,000 doses of Coronavirus vaccines were handed over to Mauritius in a restricted ceremony.

Vaccine Maitri

Meanwhile, India has won global praise for its ‘Vaccine Maitri’  programme which aims to aid poor countries amidst the global pandemic. As of now, the country has gifted domestically produced vaccines—Covaxin and Covishield—to over 20 countries, including those in the Caribbean and the Middle East. Earlier, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denominated the vaccine production capacity of India as the "best asset" that the world has today while calling for India to play a major role in the global vaccination campaign. 

72 countries have already received vaccines under the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme. Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Srilanka, and Myanmar are among many countries that were aided by India during the pandemic. 

CECPA Mauritius-India

Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Jugnauth entered the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) with Mauritius.

