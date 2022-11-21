Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun Visits Ayodhya

Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun paid a brief visit to temple town Ayodhya on Monday.

Roopun arrived here by road from Lucknow at 9 am along with his spouse Sayukta Roopun and officials from his country, a senior official said.

The delegation visited HanumanGarhi temple, the famous Kanak Bhawan temple and the under-construction Ram Mandir.

At Ram Janambhoomi, Roopun was briefed about the temple's construction process, the official said, adding he also visited the banks of river Saryu.