MCD Organises Field Visit For Mekong-Ganga Cooperation Countries For Disease-related Study 

The MCD organised a field visit of a foreign delegation from Mekong-Ganga Cooperation member countries as part of a training programme on vector-borne diseases, officials here said on Wednesday.

During the training, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Deputy Commissioner (Central Zone) Amit Kumar Sharma spoke about urban challenges of solid waste management, timely and proper garbage disposal and implementation of a ban on single-use plastic, according to a statement.

The participants were informed about the initiatives on vector control in unauthorised and low-lying areas and major drains, in collaboration with the MCD's Engineering department.

"The 15-member Mekong-Ganga Cooperation delegation, comprising participants from member countries like Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam, took part in a three days' training programme titled 'Eradication of Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases with High Incidences' organised by the National Institute of Malaria Research from April 24 to 26," the statement said.

The field training on 'Urban Vector Control Challenges' was organised by the Public Health department of the MCD's central zone, it said.

Apart from Sharma, the participants were also addressed by Municipal Health Officer Dr LR Verma.

"The participants visited the mega construction project of G20 venues where breeding control is challenging due to the ongoing construction... The participants were also informed of initiatives of vector control in unauthorised areas, low lying areas and major drains in collaboration with the Engineering department," the statement said.

"The participants also visited the heritage tourist destination of Humayun's Tomb, a place of public agglomeration, and (were told) how these sites are maintained breeding-free so no local transmission occurs. The participants were also shown a natural mother hatchery of Gambusia fish in Sunder Nursery Park," it added.

The Mekong-Ganga Cooperation is an initiative of India and five ASEAN countries -- Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam -- for cooperation in tourism, culture, education, transport and communications.