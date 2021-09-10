McDonald's India Introduces Turmeric Latte, Masala Kadak Chai On McCafe Menu

Aiming to soothe all their customers' senses, fast-food restaurant chain McDonald's India on Thursday announced the introduction of two new "immunity-boosting" beverages. McDonald's India informed that they have added Turmeric Latte and Masala Kadak Chai to its McCafe menu. The two "immunity-boosting" beverages have been included in the menu by keeping in mind the preference of people for immunity-boosting food and beverages.

Turmeric Latte and Masala Kadak Chai on McCafe menu

Customers can enjoy the two new additions at McCafe outlets operated by the West and South franchisee of McDonald's India - Hardcastle Restaurants. Taking to Twitter, McDonald's India announced the inclusion of two new "immunity-boosting" beverages.

Packed with the goodness of immunity boosting ingredients like turmeric, ginger and black pepper, our Herbal Brews Collection will soothe all your senses.

Get your fix of Masala Kadak Chai and Turmeric Latte today!#HerbalBrews #MasalaKadakChai #TurmericLatte #McCafe pic.twitter.com/jta93PabjH — McDonald's India (@mcdonaldsindia) September 8, 2021

The company has stated that the new beverages are made with immunity-boosting ingredients such as turmeric, black pepper and ginger. The ingredients used in the beverage can detoxify the body, fight cold, cough, sore throat, combat infection and have anti-inflammatory properties. The company has described Turmeric Latte as a new makeover to "Haldi Doodh" which is commonly used to combat cold, cough, sore throat and helps in improving blood circulation.

Masala Kadak Chai inspired by the emotion of Indian consumers

According to McDonald's India, Masala Kadak Chai is inspired by the emotion of Indian consumers for the traditional beverage and it is made of brewed black tea and a mix of aromatic spices and herbs. Speaking about the new additions to the menu, Arvind RP, Director-Marketing and Communications, McDonald's India (West and South) said that the new additions have been introduced in the menu to "please the Indian palate", according to PTI. Arvind RP added, "Several studies and researches have highlighted that consumers are actively scouting for immunity improving recipes and products."

Meanwhile, McDonald's franchise has a long line of complaints about its ice-cream machines that are always "broken". Earlier this month, it was reported that the United States administration was taking the matter seriously and had ordered an investigation. According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, the Federal Trade Commission has contacted McDonald's franchise owners and are seeking information about the working conditions of these ice-cream machines.

(Image: Unsplash/RepresentativeImage)

(Inputs from PTI)