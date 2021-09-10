Last Updated:

McDonald's India Introduces Turmeric Latte, Masala Kadak Chai On McCafe Menu

Fast-food restaurant chain McDonald's India on Thursday announced the introduction of Turmeric Latte, Masala Kadak Chai to its McCafe menu.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
McDonald's India

 Image: Unsplash/RepresentativeImage


Aiming to soothe all their customers' senses, fast-food restaurant chain McDonald's India on Thursday announced the introduction of two new "immunity-boosting" beverages. McDonald's India informed that they have added Turmeric Latte and Masala Kadak Chai to its McCafe menu. The two "immunity-boosting" beverages have been included in the menu by keeping in mind the preference of people for immunity-boosting food and beverages.

Turmeric Latte and Masala Kadak Chai on McCafe menu

Customers can enjoy the two new additions at McCafe outlets operated by the West and South franchisee of McDonald's India - Hardcastle Restaurants. Taking to Twitter, McDonald's India announced the inclusion of two new "immunity-boosting" beverages. 

The company has stated that the new beverages are made with immunity-boosting ingredients such as turmeric, black pepper and ginger. The ingredients used in the beverage can detoxify the body, fight cold, cough, sore throat, combat infection and have anti-inflammatory properties. The company has described Turmeric Latte as a new makeover to "Haldi Doodh" which is commonly used to combat cold, cough, sore throat and helps in improving blood circulation.

READ | McDonald's receives whopping Rs 1.86 lakh-worth order from a customer in Australia

Masala Kadak Chai inspired by the emotion of Indian consumers 

According to McDonald's India, Masala Kadak Chai is inspired by the emotion of Indian consumers for the traditional beverage and it is made of brewed black tea and a mix of aromatic spices and herbs. Speaking about the new additions to the menu, Arvind RP, Director-Marketing and Communications, McDonald's India (West and South) said that the new additions have been introduced in the menu to "please the Indian palate", according to PTI. Arvind RP added, "Several studies and researches have highlighted that consumers are actively scouting for immunity improving recipes and products."

READ | Wisconsin woman captures cow in car's backseat at McDonald's drive-through; see video here

Meanwhile, McDonald's franchise has a long line of complaints about its ice-cream machines that are always "broken". Earlier this month, it was reported that the United States administration was taking the matter seriously and had ordered an investigation. According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, the Federal Trade Commission has contacted McDonald's franchise owners and are seeking information about the working conditions of these ice-cream machines.

READ | McDonald's ice-cream machines 'broken' again? US Feds are reportedly investigating it

 (Image: Unsplash/RepresentativeImage)

(Inputs from PTI)

READ | McDonalds employee pays for customer, netizens say 'world needs more like her'
Tags: McDonalds India, McCafe, McDonald
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND