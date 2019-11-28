MDMK Chief Vaiko And Cadres Detained At Delhi For Protest Against Lankan President Visit

The MDMK chief and Rajya Sabha member of the Parliament Vaiko with the cadres of his party protested at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Thursday morning, against the visit of the newly elected Srilankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The newly elected Srilankan President is scheduled to visit India for the bilateral meets. Prime minister Narendra Modi invited the newly elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to India, which will be his first official trip as the president after the victory in the recent elections. The Lankan President is likely to meet the PM as the schedule with the Minister of external affairs is already fixed.

Vaiko's statement

The Tamil party chief gave a statement against the visit of Srilankan president stating that "Indian government is inviting the murderer who killed thousands of Tamils during the final Eelam war which happened in Srilanka and he is a war criminal who unleashed the Srilankan army against the Tamils when he was the defence secretary." He went on to say that "Indian government inviting him for the bilateral talks will affect the sentiments of 8 crore Tamils who are living in India"

The MDMK chief and the cadres raised slogans against Gotabaya Rajapaksa and demanded that the Indian government should insist the Srilankan government to demilitarize the zones where Tamils reside and demanded that Tamils who are in Lankan jail should be released immediately " He also added that "The newly elected Srilankan government have deployed more military personnel at the Tamil zones with an intent and it should be withdrawn immediately."

Vaiko and cadres detained

Delhi police detained MDMK chief Vaiko and the cadres who were walking towards the parliament with party flags and banners and also those protesting at Jantar Mantar. Gotabaya Rajapaksa is the brother of Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was the former president of Srilanka when the final Eelam war happened at Srilanka. Mahinda Rajapaksa took charge as Prime minister of the country a week back.

