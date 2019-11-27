MDMK, DMK Leaders Demand Regional Bench Of Supreme Court In Chennai

In order to ensure justice for all sections of the society, MDMK chief Vaiko and DMK leader P Wilson on Wednesday, November 27, demanded to set up regional benches of the Supreme Court (SC). Vaiko stated that people from the southern parts of the country face many problems such as language barrier, high fees, long travel time in approaching the Supreme Court and hence a regional bench should be established in Chennai. "The aforesaid issues have discouraged the weaker sections of the society from seeking legal assistance from the Supreme Court," he said while raising the issue in Rajya Sabha.

As many as 54,013 cases were pending in the SC as on May 4, 2018, the MDMK leader said, setting up another bench would reduce piled up cases and also ensure timely justice. Making a strong case for setting up regional bench, DMK leader P Wilson said that a Parliamentary Standing Committee and Law Commission had earlier recommended such a step. Many members associated themselves with the issue raised by the two leaders.

READ: President Kovind Applauds SC For Making Judgements Available In 9 Regional Languages

Venkaiah Naidu in favour of a regional bench of SC

Expressing serious concern over inordinate delay in justice delivery in the country, Vice President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu suggested several reforms including bifurcation of the Supreme Court and setting up of four Regional Benches of the Apex Court besides evolving Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that limit the number of adjournments and the timeframe for disposal of cases by the courts.

READ: VP Venkaiah Naidu Urges Governors To Pitch In Preserve Local Culture

Vice President also underlined the need to set up four Regional Benches of the apex court and said that this arrangement does not require any amendment to the Constitution. Recalling that Article 130 of the Constitution which says: “The Supreme Court shall sit in Delhi or in such other place or places, as the Chief Justice of India may, with the approval of the President, from time to time appoint.” Naidu also referred to a recommendation of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law and Justice on having Regional Benches of the Supreme Court on trial basis.

READ: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu: 'Time Citizens Take Duties Seriously'

READ: DMK Chief Stalin Says He'll Turn Dictator To His Party, Makes Waves