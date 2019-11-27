President Kovind Applauds SC For Making Judgements Available In 9 Regional Languages

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday hailed the Supreme Court for making its judgements available in nine regional languages. He said more languages could be added in the coming days. The President was speaking at the inaugural function of 'Constitution Day' celebrations at the Supreme Court of India.

"Happy that the Supreme Court has followed up my suggestion and started making its judgments available in nine regional languages. In the days to come, the list can include more languages so that common people can read the verdicts of the highest court," the President said.

'Another hurdle in the way of justice is the delay and the resulting backlog'

The President also recognised the importance of technology that could be used to aid the Justice system. He also recognised 'backlogs' being a hurdle in the way of Justice.

"The question of access is not limited to the cost factor alone. Language too has been a barrier for many, for a long time. Another hurdle in the way of justice is the delay and the resulting backlog. Clearing this bottleneck requires detailed deliberations and systemic efforts. Information and communication technology can bring about amazing results in this domain," he said. The President also stated the importance of an independent judiciary with the Parliament. The President also remarked how making justice available to all is essential, he said a collective effort must be made by all the stakeholders in the bar and bench.

Further, the President remembered the first office bearers of the Constituent Assembly. "The nation will always remain grateful to all the members and office-bearers of the Constituent Assembly, particularly its President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, and the Chairman of the Drafting Committee, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, who is rightly known as the architect of the Constitution," President Kovind said.

President Kovind also paid homage to the first 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly, Sarojini Naidu, Rajkumari Amrit Kaur, Hansaben Jivraj Mehta, Sucheta Kripalani and G. Durgabai, the President said these women spoke about equal rights for all at a time when women were denied basic rights.

(With ANI inputs)

