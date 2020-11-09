MDMK's Vaiko Writes To PM Modi, Seeks Return Of Fishermen's Seized Boats From Sri Lanka

MDMK chief Vaiko has written to PM Modi in connection with the order passed by a Sri Lanka court directing the concerned authorities to destroy the boats seized from fishermen for allegedly crossing into the island national territorial waters. Vaiko has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action to protect the livelihood of the Tamil Nadu fishermen as 88 of the total 121 boats belong to fishermen from Rameshwaram. The MDMK chief also pointed out the 'attacks and killings' of fishermen by Sri Lanka Navy as well as the numerous arrests and confiscation of boats. This comes just a day after Sri Lanka's Jaffna court gave permission to the officials to destroy a large number of Indian mechanised fishing boats that have been seized in the last 3-4 years and remain in the custody of the Sri Lankan officials.

"About 600 fishermen killed": MDMK chief Vaiko

In his letter to PM Modi, MDMK leader stated that for over five decades Sri Lankan Navy officials have been attacking the Tamil Nadu fishermen and have 'killed about 600 fishermen' and arrested several others with the boats and kept them in prisons in Sri Lanka. He further informed that the machine boats are worth 25 to 40 lakhs for which the fishermen take loans and pay 'huge interests'. Recalling his previous representation in 2015 and 2016 to the PM, Vaiko added that despite repeated requests no action has been taken to have the boats released from the custody of the Sri Lankan government.

Read | 'I Request Vijay Sethupathi To Not Act In Muttiah Muralitharan's Biopic': MDMK Chief Vaiko

Read | Fishermen Find Object Looking Like A Fish Made Of Fibre

"Government of India should take up this issue with the Sri Lankan Government, either to release boats or to pay due compensation to boat owners of Tamil Nadu. I would request you to take immediate effective steps in this regard, " reads MDMK chief Vaiko's letter to PM Modi.

MDMK Chief Vaiko writes a letter to PM Modi on Sri Lankan court's order to destroy seized boats of Tamil Nadu fishermen.



Letter reads, "Indian govt should take up this issue with the Sri Lankan govt either to release boats or to pay due compensation to boat owners of Tamilnadu." pic.twitter.com/0bzBUxgMia — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2020

Read | TN Fishermen Driven Away, Attacked By Lankan Navy, Alleges Association Leader

Read | Karnataka: Coast Guards Rescue Fishermen Stranded Near Bhatkal

Previously, the order passed by the Sri Lankan court has triggered tensions in the region as the leader of fishermen association in the island town of Jaffna, P Sesuraja had appealed against the destruction of the confiscated boats and sought their return to the owners instead. This came as the Sri Lanka Navy officials seized numerous boats of Tamil Nadu fishermen over the years for allegedly fishing in the territorial waters of the island nation but some of the boats have been released and returned to the owners in batches in the past.

Read | Maha: Five Fishermen Rescued After Boat Capsizes Mid-sea

Read | Missing TN Fishermen Rescued By Myanmar Navy: Minister

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)