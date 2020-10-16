'I Request Vijay Sethupathi To Not Act In Muttiah Muralitharan's Biopic': MDMK Chief Vaiko

Popular Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi will enact the role of legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan in the upcoming biopic '800'. However, he is facing opposition for signing up to play the lead role in the movie with some political parties in Tamil Nadu on Thursday alleging that Muralitharan was a 'betrayer' of the Tamils.

'Muttiah Muralidharan said they are doing drama'

MDMK Chief and MP Vaiko on Thursday asked Vijay Sethupathi not to act as Muralitharan as the latter is a 'disappointment' for the Tamilians across the world. "When Sri Lankan President Rajapakshe announced that the civil war against Sri Lankan Tamil Ezham got over, Cricketer Muthaiah Muralidharan said it was a Memorial Day. Lakhs of Tamil people have lost their relatives and are still searching for them. When Tamilians who lost their relatives were sitting on fast and protesting, Muralidharan said they are doing drama," said Vaiko.

"Muralidharan born as a Tamilian and brought up as a Sinhala, his biopic is being produced by a Sinhali firm and has been titled 800. The news that talented actor Vijay Sethupathi is going to act as Muralidharan is disappointing for Tamilians all over the world," Vaiko said. "If Vijay Sethupathy acts as Muralitharan it would cause great dishonour to him and that should not happen. I request Vijay Sethupathi to not act in this biopic," he added.

'Honoured to be a part of this landmark project'

On October 8, the actor announced on his twitter handle: "Honoured to be a part of this landmark project. Update soon." Following the announcement, social media was flooded with posts against the actor reprising the career of the cricketer and there were also many posts that supported him.

READ | Vijay Sethupathi's look as Muttiah Muralitharan in '800' revealed; Watch motion poster

READ | Vijay Sethupathi in Muttiah Muralitharan biopic & other sports drama for your watchlist

On Wednesday, Dar Motion Pictures, the producers of the film said '800' was only a sports biography flick that intended to capture the journey of a man from the migrant Tamil community going on to become the highest wicket-taker of all times.

"The film does not make any political statement favouring any community. This film is intended to be an inspiration for the young generation to achieve their dreams irrespective of the difficulties they come across in their journey. We assure that this film will not showcase any scenes that would belittle the struggles of Eelam Tamils in Srilanka or hurt their sentiments in any way," it said.

READ | As biopic '800' draws flak, Swamy extends support to Muralitharan, says LTTE now 'extinct'

READ | 'Shame on Vijay Sethupathi' trends as Muralitharan biopic '800' announcement draws flak

(With agency inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.