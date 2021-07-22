MEA: 60 Lakh Indians Brought Back From Abroad During COVID-19 Under Vande Bharat Mission

In a recent statement, on July 22, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) revealed in Rajya Sabha's monsoon session that over 60 lakh Indians who were stuck abroad have been brought back during the COVID-19 pandemic under the Vande Bharat Mission as of April 30, 2021.

"60,92,264 Indians were brought back from foreign countries during COVID-19 under Vande Bharat Mission as of April 30, 2021," the government stated.

Responding to a question on the cases of COVID-19 amongst the foreign diplomats in embassies in India, Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha stated that several foreign diplomats residents in India were affected by COVID-19. All possible medical assistance was promptly provided to the "diplomatic missions that which requested for such help for their diplomats and family members". This assistance included facilitation in hospitalisation, telemedicine consultations, medicines, vaccination, he enumerated.

Amounting to an unpleasant bulletin, the MEA also informed Rajya Sabha in a written reply that around 3570 Indian citizens died overseas due to COVID-19 as per information provided by international missions/posts.

Vande Bharat Mission- world’s largest repatriation mission

Vande Bharat Mission was formulated to aid stranded Indians overseas owing to travel restrictions that were induced. Stranded Indians had been brought back to India under the Vande Bharat Mission's repatriation flights. Arrangements were chalked out so concerned officials from respective home countries bring their people back. While the nation had proudly acknowledged the undying bravery of pilots of India, an aggrieved pilot union had expressed displeasure over the fact that authorities did not recognise them and the flight crew as frontline workers.

This argument was brought forth as flights have been operating to execute critical evacuation despite the uncertainty and risks involved during the COVID-19 pandemic. Former Civil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri had time and again lauded commercial and carrier aviation professionals for successfully carrying out operations and bringing people back to their homeland despite the ongoing crisis and trying times.

Kudos to the real champions of Vande Bharat Mission.



Civil Aviation professionals who took great personal risks to fly to different parts of the world to reach out to stranded fellow citizens during Covid. Their efforts facilitated more than 92.6 lakh people since 6 May 2020. pic.twitter.com/cVPk0GZItL — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 25, 2021

During Parliament's Budget session in March, EAM Jaishankar asserted the welfare of Indians, Non-Residential Indians (NRIs) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) abroad as one of the Centre's prime concerns. He had said, "The PM Narendra Modi-led government has been deeply committed to the welfare and protection of Indians abroad."

With inputs from ANI