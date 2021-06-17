MEA Assures Medical Assistance To Son Of Widowed Woman Hospitalised In Australia

After a widowed woman approached the Delhi High Court and sought direction from the Ministry of External Affairs to provide medical assistance to her son hospitalized in Australia in critical condition, the Centre on Wednesday assured that all possible help will be provided to the woman.

A Bench led by Justice Navin Chawla noted the submission made by Advocate Ajay Digpaul, representing the Central government who informed the High Court that the Indian consulate was looking at this case and also three offices of the consulate have been making efforts to provide the best possible help to the woman. Digpaul further informed the court that an Indian origin Doctor has visited the hospital to see Arshdeep Singh at the request of the Indian Consulate. The lawyer also assured the court that the Indian authorities are taking care of the child in the best manner.

Mother seeks help to meet son

As per the plea, the widowed woman had already applied for an urgent visa in the concern of the high commission and sought direction to the Ministry of External Affairs to extend help and facilitate the petitioners in getting a Tourist Visa from the Australian High Commission, so that she can reach there as soon as possible to look after her son who is hospitalized.

The woman's son, Arshdeep Singh had gone to Australia in the year 2018 to pursue higher studies on a Student Visa and in August 2020, after his studies, he has granted a Bridging A Visa. Since then, he is in Australia even though he is still a citizen of India, the plea added.

Earlier this month, the widowed mother and her relative learned that Arshdeep is admitted as an indoor patient in a hospital in Melbourne since June 8, and is suffering from a life-threatening condition requiring ongoing hospital admission and concern. Doctors have informed that Arshdeep Singh had been admitted to the hospital with end-stage renal failure requiring dialysis and had nephrotic-range proteinuria with haematuria and that he is at risk of thrombosis.

(With ANI Inputs)