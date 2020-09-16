MEA Jaishankar Discusses Afghan Peace Process With US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held extensive talks about the Afghan peace process with US special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, on Tuesday, September 15. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla also attended the talks in New Delhi.

Extensive talks

As per reports, after the talk with Jaishanker, Khalilzad stated that the US greatly appreciated India's contributions to Afghan peace process. Khalilzad also shared the US perspective on the ongoing peace talks.

This was Khazalid’s fifth visit to India since January 2019. Before arriving in India, the US envoy visited Islamabad where he discussed the Afghan peace process with Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Glad to receive Amb. Zalmay Khalilzad @US4AfghanPeace this evening. Useful discussions on the Doha Meeting and its follow-up. pic.twitter.com/ClmuSOg4aw — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 15, 2020

Afghan peace talks

On September 12, the long-awaited peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government commenced. The talks aim to end the decades-long conflict in the country and bring about lasting peace.

The intra-Afghanistan Peace talks are being considered a diplomatic breakthrough that could potentially stabilise the war-torn country after nearly four decades of conflict. US Security of State Mike Pompeo, in a statement, said the peace talks were a historic opportunity to end the conflict in the country as the people of Afghanistan have ‘carried the burden of war for too long’.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the opening ceremony of the Intra-Afghan peace talks through video conference and stated that the peace process should focus on the rights of minorities and women and should also be Afghan-led. He also added that Afghanistan’s territorial integrity should be maintained at all costs and that Afghan soil should not be used for anti-India activities.

Afghanistan thanks India

Earlier, Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar expressed the war-torn nation's gratefulness to India for its commitment and solidarity. Taking to Twitter, Atmar thanked MEA Jaishankar and the Ministry of External Affairs for reaffirming India’s support for peace and prosperity in Afghanistan.

My sincere appreciation to HE EAM @DrSJaishankar and @MEAIndia for reaffirming India’s support for peace and the free will of the Afghan people. We profoundly remain grateful to India’s commitment and solidarity with Afghanistan. — Mohammed Haneef Atmar محمد حنیف اتمر (@MHaneefAtmar) September 13, 2020

(Input Credit PTI)

