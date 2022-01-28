MEA On US' Displeasure Over S-400 Missile Deal; 'India Pursues Independent Foreign Policy'

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday responded to the United States' displeasure over India's S-400 missile deal with Russia. Addressing the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated that India and Russia have a special strategic partnership. "We pursue an independent foreign policy, this also applies to our defence acquisitions," he added, as per ANI. Bagchi further stated that India and the United States also share a comprehensive global strategic partnership.

The United States is concerned about India's purchase of a multibillion-dollar missile defence system from Russia. India has stated that its decisions are made in the national interest of safeguarding the country's security. According to the US, Russia's sale of the S-400 missile defence system to India "highlights the destabilising role" that Moscow is playing in the region and potentially beyond. "Well in many ways, this doesn't change the concerns that we have with the S-400 system. I think it shines a spotlight on the destabilising role that Russia is playing not only in the region but potentially beyond as well," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday, January 27, as per PTI.

US urges world to avoid major transactions for Russian weapon systems

Despite strong concerns from the United States and threats of sanctions from the Biden Administration, India has refused to change its mind and is proceeding with the missile defence system procurement. "Whether it is India, whether it is any other country, we continue to urge all countries to avoid major new transactions for Russian weapon systems," Price said. Meanwhile, India has fast-tracked the deployment of the S-400 Triumf missile system. According to reports, the first unit of the missile defence system is expected to be operational by April this year.

About the S-400 missile system

It is significant to mention here that the S-400 Triumf is a mobile surface-to-air missile system developed by Russia's Almaz Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering (ACDBME). It is amongst the most advanced air defence system currently available in the market. The missile system was designed with an aim to exterminate tactical and strategic aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, and hypersonic weapons.

Image: ANI/AP/PTI