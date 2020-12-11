MEA Rubbishes EU NGO Report, States 'best Example Of Disinformation Is Country Next Door'

Responding strongly to the study by EU DisinfoLab over an alleged 'disinformation campaign' being run by Indian stakeholders, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) while addressing a press conference rubbished the baseless allegations, strongly asserting that as a responsible nation India did not practice disinformation campaigns. MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava also pointed out why next-door neighbour Pakistan would need to engage in such campaigns, given its history of sheltering internationally wanted terrorists such as Osama Bin Laden.

"As a responsible democracy, India does not practice disinformation campaigns. In fact, if you are looking at disinformation, best example is the country next door which is circulating fictional & fabricated dossiers & purveys a regular stream of fake news. Disinformation is practiced paticularly by those who have records to hide such as sheltering wanted international terrorists such as Osama Bin Laden and to cover up their own tracks such as the 26/11 Mumbai attacks," said the MEA spokesperson.

#WATCH | As a responsible democracy, India does not practice disinformation campaigns. In fact,if you are looking at disinformation,best example is the country next door which is circulating fictional&fabricated dossiers&purveys a regular stream of fake news: MEA on EU DisinfoLab pic.twitter.com/3M0FJ0U5OC — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2020

Read: Pakistan To Pay 1.5 Lakh To Terrorist Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi Who Planned 26/11 Mumbai Attack

Editor of news agency ANI Smita Prakash on Friday also slammed attempts by Pakistan and its proxies and the wild accusations that were being hurled by them in an attempt to discredit the news agency. "An attempt has been made by Pakistan & its proxies to hurt ANI's credibility by hurling wild accusations of fake news. Our partners and subscribers fully understand the politics that is behind all this, and continue to repose faith in the depth reach & credibility of our coverage"," tweeted Smita Prakash.

An attempt has been made by Pakistan & its proxies to hurt ANI's credibility by hurling wild accusations of fake news. Our partners and subscribers fully understand the politics that is behind all this, and continue to repose faith in the depth reach & credibility of our coverage — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) December 11, 2020

Read: Don't Portray Farmers As Anti-national: Sirsa Slams Minister's 'China-Pakistan Hand' Claim

MEA rubbishes report

India's strong response comes with respect to a 2019 study published by an NGO called EU DisinfoLab which has claimed that India has been running a 15-year-old influence operation with the Srivastava group at the helm of affairs.

In the report it has alleged that the Group was running fake zombie-NGOs and fake specialized media which was repackaging, distorting and amplifying content to influence or disinform globally in order to serve the interests of Indian stakeholders.

The report has also gone on to claim that this campaign was being used to "reinforce pro-Indian and anti-Pakistan feelings”. News agency ANI has been named as a part of this alleged 'disinformation campaign'.

Read: Twitter Shuts Down Over 1,500 Accounts Linked To State-sponsored Disinformation Networks

Read: UK PM Boris Johnson Confuses Farmers' Agitation With India-Pakistan Issue; Dumbfounds All