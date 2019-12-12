MEA Tells Imran Khan To 'Pay Attention To Pak Matters' After Pak PM Condemns India's CAB

Slamming Pakistan Prime Minister's comments on India's recently passed Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, on Thursday, stated that there was no need to respond to Khan's every unwarranted comment, in the weekly press briefing. He further stated that Pakistan must pay attention to its own nation than comment on internal matters of India. He added that such comments do not absolve the country's blatant persecution of minorities.

"I don't think we need to respond to every unwarranted and gratuitous comment made by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on our internal affairs. Such comments cannot absolve Pakistan of the blatant persecution of the religious minorities which flows, including from the discrimination imbibed in its Constitution, the draconian blasphemy laws. He should rather pay attention to the condition of minorities in Pakistan than comment on internal matters of India," he said.

Previously on Tuesday, ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah tabling the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, Imran Khan had claimed that the Indian Citizenship legislation violated all norms of international human rights & bilateral agreements. He also alleged that it was BJP's design to create a 'Hindu Rashtra' in India. He had alleged such similar sentiments on the revocation of article 370, often fearmongering over the ground condition in Kashmir. He had also nominated himself as the ambassador of the Indian state - Jammu & Kashmir claiming that he will fight the case for freedom of Kashmir till the very end.

On Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 (CAB) by a majority of 125-105 votes. The Citizenship Amendment Bill amends the Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship. Moreover, the Bill exempts exempt the inner line permit areas in Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh and areas falling under the Sixth Schedule in the region and will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.

