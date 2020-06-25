Screening Of Households, Door-to-door Surveys, Among Measures To Combat COVID-19 In Andhra

Amid rising Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh, the state government has adopted various innovative strategies to check the spread of the fatal infections. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government on Thursday listed out various measures undertaken to contain the infection rate.

As per a government release, measures adopted by the state include: screening of every household, use of technology against Covid-19, inviting volunteers to help the government, and door-to-door surveys.

Screening of household within 90 days

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the officials to complete the screening and COVID-19 tests of all households with the next 90 days. He asked the officials to carry out the exercise by using 104 ambulances and urban health clinics to address any problems of people suffering from diabetes, blood pressure, or other chronic ailments.

The Chief Minister stressed on a separate strategy for urban health clinics, adding that they should be fully equipped with medical staff. "Preference is given for testing people who are above 60 years and people above 40 years who are suffering from chronic ailments," he said. Preference is also given to those residing in containment zones and high-risk areas.

Coronavirus tally crosses 10,000-mark

Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday crossed the 10,000-mark in coronavirus cases with 497 more people testing positive in the last 24 hours. While it took close to three months from March for the first 5,000 Covid-19 cases to emerge in the state, the second 5,000 came in just 15 days.

The Covid-19 toll also mounted to 129 on Wednesday, with 10 fresh fatalities, the highest in a day so far, according to the latest bulletin. In the last 24 hours, 497 new cases were reported taking the tally of infections to 10,331 in the state, while 146 patients were discharged from hospitals.

As per the data provided by the Union Health Ministry, there are 10,331 Covid-19 cases and 124 deaths in the state. Over 24,000 tests are being conducted per day. With the highest single-day spike of 16,922 cases in the last 24 hours, India's Coronavirus count reached 4,73,105 on Wednesday.

