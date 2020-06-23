Andhra CM Instructs Officials To Complete Screening Of All Households Within 90 Days

In the view of the Coronavirus crisis, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday during a review meeting instructed the officials to complete the screening and COVID-19 tests of all households with the next 90 days. He also instructed the officials to carry out the exercise using 104 ambulances and urban health clinics to address any problems of people suffering from diabetes, blood pressure, or other chronic ailments.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Minister said, "For urban areas, a separate strategy should be adopted, and urban health clinics should be planned and they should be fully equipped with medical staff."

He further added, "Preference is given for testing people who are above 60 years and people above 40 years who are suffering from chronic ailments." The officials are also giving preference to those residing in containment zones and high-risk areas. Meanwhile, in the industrial, trade centres, temples, market yards, and other categories the tests are carried out randomly. Reportedly, as of now, over 24,000 tests are being conducted per day.

Speaking about the awareness of the virus, he said, "The awareness should be created and the stigma factor should be removed among people at ground level and a local protocol should be prepared. Hoardings should be put to this effect. One 104 vehicles should be available per Mandal and the team should carry with it ANMs, Asha workers, and village volunteers. The procedure and details of whom to approach in case of any doubt on Corona should be displayed at all village secretariats. With the onset of monsoon, the Health Department should be prepared to meet all contingencies."

COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh

On Monday, the COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh shot past the 9,000 mark to 9,372 as 443 news cases were reported in the last 24 hours. According to the bulletin, the coronavirus toll mounted to 111 with five new fatalities. Further, with 83 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries now stood at 4,435, leaving 4,826 active cases in the state. The number of Covid-19 cases rose by 1,000 in a span of just two days as the state reported 8,000 cases on June 20.

(With Agency Inputs)