Measures Under Black Money Act Yields Results; Undisclosed Income Of Several Crores Found

Image: PTI/Pixabay
Responding to the question related to Black Money, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Monday, said in the Lok Sabha that as of May this year demand of Rs. 8,216 crore has been raised. In a written reply, Chaudhary also added that an undisclosed amount of several crores has been detected by the Union Government. The Finance Ministry revealed an approximate value of undisclosed income detected so far.
Explaining appropriate actions taken by the Government, the Finance Ministry added that several steps have been taken against 'tax evaders'.
"The Minister stated that Income Tax Department takes appropriate action under relevant laws against the tax evaders. Such action under direct tax laws includes searches, surveys, enquiries, assessment of income, levy of tax, interest, penalties, etc. and filing of prosecution complaints in criminal courts, wherever applicable," added the Finance Ministry press release.
The statement issued by the Union Government also added that a total of107 prosecution complaints have already been filed. The press release also gave a detailed figure of filed complaints, compounded cases, and passed orders on black money cases in the last five years. The junior minister also specified that there has been some greater progress in some of the older cases.