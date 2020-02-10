Medical Colleges To Be Opened In Three More Districts Of Haryana: Anil Vij

Medical colleges will be opened in three districts of Haryana with a budget of about Rs 1000 crore asserted Health Minister Anil Vij on Monday. The new medical colleges will be established in Yamunanagar, Kaithal, and Sirsa districts of Haryana.

The number of medical colleges that have been opened during the tenure of the BJP government in the state will increase to 13 including the 3 new proposed colleges, Health Minister Vij said.

New medical colleges in Haryana by 2023: Vij

The Health Minister further added the construction work of the medical colleges will be initiated soon and the approval has been given by the Centre and state governments. Over Rs. 325 crore will be allocated to each college and the government is making efforts to start the functioning of the colleges by 2023.

"The approval has been given by the Centre and state government regarding the same. Over Rs. 325 crore will be spent on each of these medical colleges, in collaboration with the central government. The state government has been making efforts to activate the working of these medical colleges by 2023,'' he said.

The Health Minister also informed that the construction work of the Government Medical Colleges which was approved by his government during their last tenure is under process. The four government colleges include Government Medical College and Hospital, Koriyawas, Mahendragarh, Government Medical Colleges and Hospital in Jind, Government Medical College and Hospital in Gurugram by Shree Sheetla Mata Devi Shrine Board and Government Medical College in Bhiwani. Vij also outlined that his government has started six other medical colleges during the last five years.

Deployment of Home Guards In Govt Medical Colleges: Vij

A few days back, the health minister also put in efforts to strengthen security at the government medical colleges in the state by deploying over 1500 home guards. Earlier, approval was granted to deploy 1,652 Home Guards in all primary health centres, community health centres and district hospitals in the state. Vij informed that in total 3,170 Home Guards would be deployed in all the government medical colleges and health centres.

"As many as 828 Home Guards would be deployed in PGIMS Rohtak, 190 in Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College, Khanpur Kalan, 200 in Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal and 300 in Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nalhar," he said.

He said Home Guards would be posted in health centres of all the districts, including 92 in Ambala district, 120 in Bhiwani, 44 in Charkhi Dadri, 60 in Faridabad, 66 in Fatehabad, 104 in Gurgaon and 137 in Hisar.

