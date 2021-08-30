Meet Maya, Bobby, Roobi, Who Heroically Guarded Indian Embassy In Kabul: Know More

As the evacuation efforts inch closer to the deadline in Afghanistan, more than 90 countries, including the US, have issued a joint statement to reaffirm the safety of both their and Afghan citizens. At least 20 Indian nationals and 140 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus were unable to access Kabul airport to board a military evacuation flight, reportedly due to impediments created due by the Taliban. Among the fortunate ones airlifted from Kabul were three K9 sniffer dogs Maya, Bobby and Roobi, who have found a new home in Delhi. The trio is three service dogs of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). During their tenure, they smoked out many IEDs and protected the lives and limbs of not only the Indian diplomats but also the local Afghan civilians working in the embassy.

How well Maya, Bobby and Roobi did their jobs?

The IAF C-17 Globemaster that landed in India past Tuesday also carried Maya, Bobby and Roobi, who returned to India after three years of guarding the Indian Embassy in Kabul with great bravery, professional competence, and fierce competition loyalty. Maya is a Labrador, Bobby a Doberman and Roobi belong to the Malinois breed. The dogs were airlifted with other Indians from Kabul to the Air Force Station in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The dogs and the handlers, and 99 other ITBP troops landed at the Hindon base in Gaziabad on Tuesday and reached ITBP Chawala Camp in Delhi. The ITBP said in a statement, "These hero K9s' have done an outstanding job in securing the Embassy. They report that all three brave darlings are extremely happy to touch Indian Soil and come back to familiar sights, smells and sounds of our nation." The three dogs received training at the National Training Centre for Dogs ar Bhani, Panchkula before being deputed to Afghanistan.

More about Maya, Bobby and Roobi

The ITBP on Monday shared a video of Maya, Bobby and Roobi, who kept themselves fit even in the stride torn regions of Kabul. An official said, "She is full of joy and energy. After enjoying at the Embassy of India, Kabul, dog Rooby under its handler Head Constable Krishnakant got ready for their work, and here she is performing the anti-sabotage check, a very serious job to save lives of Indians and Indian assets at Kabul." While acknowledging the brave nature of dogs, the official stated, "Rammig explosive-laden vehicles would be a very common tactic of the terrorist, and the canine wing of the ITBP safeguarded the India Embassy in Kabul. The three heroes would sniff the ration and supplies coming into the embassy. They worked hard to ensure no explosives are sneaked into the complex as the construction work of the embassy was carried out."

Image Credits - AP/Twitter