Mega Terror Plot To Trigger Blasts In Bengaluru Thwarted, Suspects Caught

A major terror plot was foiled in Bengaluru on Wednesday (July 19), where the suspected terrorists planned to trigger a blast. The Central Crime Branch arrested the five suspected terrorists from different areas of the city, jointly with the intelligence department.

The five terror suspects, identified as Sayed Suhel, Umar, Junaid, Mudasir, and Jahid, were interrogated to unearth the following details related to their terror plot. Their cellphones along with multiple explosive items have been seized. The five accused have been sent to 7-day police custody.

Explosives found in suspected terrorists' possession:

4 walkie talkies 7 country made pistol 42 live bullets Ammunition 2 daggers 2 satellite phones 4 grenades

LeT's plot to trigger blasts?

The arrested individuals were on the verge of executing a large-scale terror attack in the city, official sources said. It further claimed that Junaid was serving a jail term for a 2017 murder case in Parappana Agrahara Central prison in Bengaluru, where he came in contact with a terrorist and hatched the terror plot.

The suspect was said to be in connection with the terrorist, belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit, officials said. He has been identified as T Naseer. Inside the prison, the suspect had a detailed conversation with Naseer and mentioned that he was 'ready to do everything.' Following this, the handlers of the terror outfit trained Junaid and his accomplices to create public arson.

While commenting on the matter, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said, "The terror mastermind is hiding outside India and has been identified as T Naseer. The arrested terror suspects have been taken to 15 days of police custody. During the interrogation, it has been found that the terror suspects received money from abroad through a UPI platform."