COVID: Meghalaya To Shut All Entry Points To The State For A Week Every Month, Says CM

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma has announced that all entry points to the state will be closed for a week every month from September onwards for the next 3 months

Jitesh Vachhatani
Meghalaya

In an attempt to 'unburden' health and frontline workers, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has announced that all the entry points to the state will be closed for a week every month from September onwards for the next three months. The decision comes as the toll of COVID-19 cases in the state reached 1,506. The fresh infections in the state have propelled the active COVID cases to 806 in the state. 

Forty-seven fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in East Khasi Hills district and two in North Garo Hills district, Health Services Director Aman War said on Wednesday. "Seventeen BSF personnel are among the new patients," he added. Nine more people have been cured of the disease and were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries to 694, the official said, adding six patients have died in the state so far. East Garo Hills district is coronavirus-free at the moment, War said. 
A total of 43,870 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in the state so far, War added. 

Meanwhile, Satya Pal Malik, on Wednesday, was sworn in as the 19th Governor of Meghalaya during a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan. Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court Justice Biswanath Somadder administered the oath of office and secrecy to Malik in the presence of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and his cabinet colleagues. Malik succeeded Tathagata Roy whose five-year tenure ended in May.

