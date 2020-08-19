'Had Pleasant Experience As Governor Of Goa': Satya Pal Malik After Transfer To Meghalaya

Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday said that his 10 months experience as Governor of Goa was "pleasant" and conveyed best wishes to the people of state ahead of his departure on August 19. Malik has now been appointed as the Governor of Meghalaya by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Upon his transfer, the former Goa Governor penned a letter of gratitude for being given the opportunity to serve in the beautiful coastal state. “During my tenure in Goa, which was almost 10 months the experience has been nothing but pleasant,” he wrote.

"Goa is blessed with natural beauty. The people of Goa are very warm and generous. I have got tremendous love from the people here. Goa has its own unique identity. People have their own way of living. I would love to visit Goa in times ahead and the state will always be very close to my heart,” he said further

Conveying his best wishes to the people of Goa, Satya Pal Malik prayed that the state remains strong with all its solidarity and harmony.

Malik was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 2018 to October 2019, and it was during his tenure that Article 370, which gave special status to the Union Territory, was abrogated in August 2019. He was the first politician to be sent to J&K as a Governor in three decades. On October 25, 2019, the Central Government transferred Malik to Goa.

On the advice of the Union Government, President Kovind on Tuesday transferred and appointed Satya Pal Malik as the Governor of Meghalaya. While Malik will replace Tathagata Roy in the northeastern state, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari will discharge additional duties in Goa.

(With inputs from agency)