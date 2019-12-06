Meghalaya Governor: TMC Is Not Showing Minimum Decorum To Jagdeep Dhankhar

On Thursday, Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy spoke in support of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar slamming the Trinamool Congress government alleging that TMC was not behaving according to basic minimum decorum. The Meghalaya Governor was on a visit to the city of Kolkata where he spoke about whether the Constitution has drawn any boundaries on how the Governor should behave. Dhankhar has been locked in a war of words with the state government over a host of issues over the past few months, whether it was the seating arrangement at the Durga Puja carnival to the most recent where he abruptly adjourned the assembly.

"Has any boundary been drawn as to how the Governor should behave? Is it written anywhere? The Governor is the head of the state. He can do what he thinks is proper and his conscience prompts him to do," said Roy.

Coming out, Dhankhar took on the Mamata Banerjee-led government, saying a "deathly silence" greeted him in the Assembly and that the entire chain of events was a "threat to democracy" and a "shame". Speaking on the same, Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy said that if something is clearly mentioned in the Constitution against this, then it would be different." Then such actions are improper. But the rest is up to the Governor's consideration. But I think the minimum decorum must be maintained," he said. "But that has not been done. Had I been the Governor, I would have been pained too," Roy said.

'I am neither a rubber-stamp nor a post office'

Asserting that he was following the Constitution, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Wednesday that he was neither a "rubber-stamp" nor a "post office" after the ruling Trinamool Congress blamed him for the abrupt adjournment of the assembly. The rancour between the ruling dispensation and the governor hit a new low after Speaker Biman Banerjee on Tuesday adjourned the House for two days as bills slated to be placed in the assembly were yet to get his nod, which was necessary. On Wednesday, things had gone down between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Dhankhar when the former said that her government would "fight the battle" against the Governor, who earlier made a pre-announced visit to the Assembly, only to find the gate earmarked for his movement locked. When he entered through another gate, neither the Speaker nor senior Assembly officials were present to welcome him.

(With Agency Inputs)