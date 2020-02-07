Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Meghalaya Woman Receives Padma Shri For Spearheading Turmeric Farming Movement

General News

A Meghalaya woman has received the Padma Shri for spearheading a turmeric farming movement that has doubled the income of 800 women farmers in the hilly state.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Meghalaya

As described by Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Trinity Saioo is an unsung hero who is truly deserving of the Padma Shri award. Trinity Saioo is a tribal farmer who is one of the 118 recipients of India's fourth highest civilian honour for 2020. She is credited with spearheading the women-led turmeric farming movement in the state.

Increased income of hundreds of women

Trinity Saioo's hard work and her initiative have allowed women farmer to triple their income. According to reports, Trinity Saioo has been leading approximately 800 women in Meghalaya to cultivate Lakadong turmeric. Lakadong turmeric is not a traditionally grown crop and Saioo helped increase its popularity in the region. 


Before the popularity of Lakadong turmeric, the farmers were involved in growing a variety of turmeric called Lachein. Lachein had much less market demand and a worse of curcumin content as compared to Lakadong turmeric.

Read: Meet The Father-Daughter Duo From Odisha Conferred With The Padma Shri For Agriculture

Read: Meet Usha Chaumar, A Former Manual Scavenger Who Was Awarded Padma Shri


Trinity Saioo first began cultivating Lakadong turmeric in 2003 and suddenly saw her earnings double and then onward has convinced others to do so as well thereby increasing their revenues as well.

Read: Digvijaya Singh's U-turn On Adnan Sami's Padma Shri, Says "his Father Dropped Bombs On Us'

Read: Last Practitioner Of Kerala's Nokkuvidya Pavakali Puppetry Honoured With Padma Shri

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DEFAMATION NOTICE TO BJP NETA
TRUMP'S NEW BOLLYWOOD AVATAR
MANISH SISODIA BREAK SILENCE ON OSD
OMAR-MEHBOOBA TO BE PSA BOOKED
HYUNDAI UNVEILS CRETA 2020
PAES WANTS TO CREATE CHAMPIONS