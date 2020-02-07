Meghalaya Woman Receives Padma Shri For Spearheading Turmeric Farming Movement

As described by Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Trinity Saioo is an unsung hero who is truly deserving of the Padma Shri award. Trinity Saioo is a tribal farmer who is one of the 118 recipients of India's fourth highest civilian honour for 2020. She is credited with spearheading the women-led turmeric farming movement in the state.

Increased income of hundreds of women

Trinity Saioo's hard work and her initiative have allowed women farmer to triple their income. According to reports, Trinity Saioo has been leading approximately 800 women in Meghalaya to cultivate Lakadong turmeric. Lakadong turmeric is not a traditionally grown crop and Saioo helped increase its popularity in the region.

My heartiest congratulations to Kong Trinity Saioo, a school teacher & progressive farmer who is honoured with the most prestigious Padma Shri Award.

She led 800 women, in Jaintia hills region who cultivate & boost the popularity of high content Lakadong variety of Turmeric. pic.twitter.com/Yl5uTYgIQ0 — SS Kim (@KimHaokipINC) January 27, 2020

Trinity Saioo of #Meghalaya receives #PadmaShri for spearheading a women-led turmeric farming movement in the Northeastern State, helping women farmers tripling their incomes.

(Photo: @mygovindia ) pic.twitter.com/AIWRIbcE9j — Shantanu N Sharma (@shantanunandan2) January 25, 2020



Before the popularity of Lakadong turmeric, the farmers were involved in growing a variety of turmeric called Lachein. Lachein had much less market demand and a worse of curcumin content as compared to Lakadong turmeric.

#PeoplesPadma :



🇮🇳 Padma Shri for Ms.Trinity Saioo:



Spearheaded the women-led turmeric farming movement in Meghalaya, enabling the women farmers to triple their incomes



Known as ‘Turmeric Trinity’#RepublicDay#RepublicDay2020 @SangmaConrad pic.twitter.com/K6681WakYC — PIB In Meghalaya (@PIBShillong) January 25, 2020



Trinity Saioo first began cultivating Lakadong turmeric in 2003 and suddenly saw her earnings double and then onward has convinced others to do so as well thereby increasing their revenues as well.

