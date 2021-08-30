Memorial Bust Of Tibetan Hero Nyima Tenzin Placed In Dharamshala On His Death Anniversary

A memorial bust of Special Frontier Force Tibetan soldier Nyima Tenzing, who sacrificed his life fighting the Chinese, has been placed at Dharamshala, to mark the first anniversary of his martyrdom.

Tibetan President Penpa Tsering presided over the inaugural ceremony of the memorial bust of soldier Nyima Tenzing, which was organised by the Department of Security, Central Tibetan Administration on Monday at Lhagyal Ri in Himachal Pradesh.

Nyima Tenzin, a Tibetan-Indian hero of the elite covert paramilitary unit Special Frontier Force (SFF) was killed on the night of August 29 last year in eastern Ladakh. The 51-year-old soldier lost his life after he stepped on a 1962 vintage anti-personnel mine near the southern bank of the Pangong lake while patrolling areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The incident occurred around the time when the Indian Army launched a major offensive against the Chinese and outflanked the PLA in capturing dominating features near the southern bank of Pangong Tso in the Chushul sector.

Tsering pays tribute to Tibetan martyrs

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Sikyong informed of his meeting with Tenzin's family members this time during his visit to Ladakh. In honour of all the valiant Tibetan soldiers fighting under the banner of the Indian army, Sikyong said the martyr statue of Late Nyima Tenzing is build to commemorate all Tibetan soldiers who laid down their lives for India’s security.

“Nyima Tenzing was not the first to sacrifice his life for India’s security. Tibetan soldiers have made contributions and sacrifices for the Indian Army during India’s 1971 war with Pakistan as well as the Kargil war. The martyr statue of Late Nyima Tenzing is built for commemorating all Tibetan soldiers who martyred for India’s security,” said Penpa Tsering.

Nyima Tenzin was a member of the SFF, an Indian security unit, primarily drawn from the thousands of Tibetan refugees who now call India home. It was formed shortly after the 1962 war with China, which resulted in a defeat for India. The unit having seven battalions comes under the direct purview of the Cabinet Secretariat and is also operationally involved with the Indian Army.

(Image credits: CTA)