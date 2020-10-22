'Memories Of 22 October 1947' Symposium Begins In J&K To Mark Pak's Thwarted Invasion

On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the start of the two-day symposium on ‘Memories of 22 October 1947’. Jammu and Kashmir is hosting the first-ever such two-day national symposium, "Memories of 22 October 1947", that marks the day when Pakistan-backed raiders invaded Kashmir and led to the beginning of the first Indo-Pak war after Indian troops were airlifted into the valley to repel the invasion.

The symposium is being organised by the National Museum Institute of History of Art, Conservation and Museology in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory Government at SKICC.

Secretary Culture, Government of India, Raghvander Singh had earlier said the story of Kashmir and Pakistan's heinous plot to annex Kashmir will be elaborated to the people of Kashmir. Original video footage of 1947 will be played in the exhibition revealing the true events of those times. The Secretary said the video footages show the first-hand accounts of those times when the invaders plundered the valley.

Role of Indian Air Force in joint operations during the first India-Pakistan war and Instrument of Accession: An aftermath of the first Indo-Pak war will be the topic of discussion in the first session. This will be followed by a question-answer session.

Meanwhile, the second session will emphasise on the British Role in the Invasion and consequent de facto partition of Maharaja Hari Singh’s erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in 1947 and the impact of those actions till 2020.

The last session will hold discussions on Pakistani Invasion 1947-1948- The Conspiracy and ethnic cleansing of non-Muslims

J&K Marks October 22 As A 'Black Day'

The civilians of J&K have decided to celebrate October 22, as a 'Black Day', a constant reminder of Pakistan's disrespect and disregard for the people of Kashmir and the inhuman treatment that was meted out to innocent civilians, who witnessed horror on this day. On this day, the land of Jammu and Kashmir recorded its first major bloodshed post-independence, witnessing a violent invasion by the Pakistani Army that brought to the fore, Pakistan's true plans for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

After entering into an agreement with Maharaja Hari Singh on August 12, Pakistan's duplicity lay exposed after it decided to forcibly capture the land of Jammu and Kashmir, unleashing tribal invaders who looted and pillaged the state mercilessly. After the Indian Army entered the fray, driving the troops back, Maharaja Hari Singh entered into an agreement with India on October 27, signing the Instrument of Accession to merge the state with the country.

Even in 2020, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have not forgotten the violence that was unleashed upon innocent civilians of Kashmir, a stark reminder of Pakistan's relentless plan to use the soil of Jammu and Kashmir for its anti-India agenda.