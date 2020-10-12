LG Manoj Sinha Thanks PM Modi For Developmental Projects And Encouraging Sports In J&K

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for the 10 new bridges in the Union Territory (UT). Sinha said that these developments will help in connectivity and will also facilitate the development in the UT.

"The newly inaugurated bridges will play a crucial role in strengthening the connectivity to far-flung areas of J-K and enhancing the operational efficiency of our forces. I strongly believe that bridges are not only a critical component of the country's infrastructure but they also connect people and have the power to change the destiny of a society and economy of the region," Sinha said during the meeting held via video conferencing.

Defence Minister inaugurates 44 bridges

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 44 bridges made by the BRO across seven States and UTs in an event through video conferencing.

The Defence Minister also asserted that the construction of bridges will facilitate military and civil transport in the western, northern and northeast areas of the country.

"Our armed forces personnel are deployed in large numbers in areas where transport is not available throughout the year," the Defence Minister said.

The Lieutenant Governor on Sunday inaugurated sports infrastructure worth Rs 49.78 crore and laid the foundation of various projects costing Rs 10.5 Crore across the Union Territory in a function held at Pologround in Srinagar.

Sinha said that the youth of J&K has immense potential for representing the country in various form of sports. Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a new revolution in the sports sector. The Union Territory is equally equipped like other states of India and is ready to produce world-class sportspersons, he added.

In order to encourage the sports culture in Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha said that the Prime Minister has sanctioned Rs 200 crore under the Prime Minister's Development Package for up-gradation of sports infrastructure and encouragement of budding talent in the field.

(With inputs from agencies)

