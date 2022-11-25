Last Updated:

Mentally Unsound Girl Raped, Impregnated By Youth In UP's Shahjahanpur

A mentally unsound 14-year-old girl here was allegedly raped by a youth in her neighbourhood, impregnating her, police said on Friday.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Minor rape

Image: ANI


A mentally unsound 14-year-old girl here was allegedly raped by a youth in her neighbourhood, impregnating her, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the family members came to know about it only when they found that the girl is four-month pregnant and upon questioning, she revealed that the accused used to rape her.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said the 14-year-old girl also suffers from epileptic seizures.

A case has been registered against the accused on Thursday evening and the girl has been sent for a medical examination. The youth is absconding and a search is on to nab him, Bajpai said. 

READ | 'Won't give even inch of Maharashtra's land': CM Shinde on border dispute with Karnataka
READ | Minor girl found dead in Uttar Pradesh, three held for questioning
READ | India's efforts to sanction perpetrators of 26/11 attacks blocked for 'political reasons': UN envoy Kamboj
READ | 'Maha Gathbandhan can befriend anyone for power', says BJP after Nitish-Aaditya meet

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT